Missouri Senate passes plan to keep Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

There’s nothing like a ticking clock to get things done.

The Missouri Senate, faced with the inevitability of the Chiefs and Royals leaving for Kansas, passed on Thursday morning a plan to keep both teams from leaving. The consensus was reached at a time when many doubted the ability of the Senate to strike a deal.

The legislation, which devotes more than $1.5 billion to the football and baseball stadiums, was crafted at a special session called by governor Mike Kehoe.

To get there, Senate Republicans increased the aid package for recent St. Louis tornadoes from $25 million to $100 million. This lured enough Democrats to support such a large expenditure for a pair of private businesses that arguably don’t need to be subsidized by taxpayers.

Ultimately, the stadium effort prevailed by a vote of 19-13. The GOP-controlled House is expected to adopt the plan on Monday.

For the Chiefs, Missouri will kick half of the $1.15 billion needed for renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

This doesn’t mean the deal is done. The Chiefs could still choose to go to Kansas, where a new stadium would be built. While the team’s lease runs through 2030, Kansas has said its offer expires on June 30.

If so, the Chiefs will be making a decision sooner than later.