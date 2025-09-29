Monday Night Football: Broncos WR Marvin Mims is active

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is active for Monday Night Football.

The team added Mims to the Broncos’ injury report on Saturday with a hip injury, and he was the lone player listed as questionable for Denver.

The third-year wide receiver, though, was not among the Broncos’ six inactive players for Monday’s game against the Bengals.

Mims has caught six passes for 40 yards and a touchdown through three weeks.

Rookie defensive end Sai’vion Jones is active for the first time, with defensive lineman Jordan Jackson among the team’s inactives.

The Broncos’ other inactives are quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, outside linebacker Que Robinson, offensive tackle Frank Crum and tight end Lucas Krull.

Tight end Evan Engram returns to the lineup after missing Week 3.

The Bengals’ inactives are wide receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Noah Fant (concussion), defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, defensive tackle Howard Cross III and defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle).