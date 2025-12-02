Monday Night Football: Patriots rock Giants, lead 30-7 at halftime

Drake Maye left the field at halftime to chants of “M-V-P!”

The Patriots quarterback continued to make a case for it, completing 16 of 20 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots lead 27-7 at halftime.

Maye completed passes to eight different receivers, with Hunter Henry leading the way with two catches for 45 yards. Kyle Williams caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and Kayshon Boutte a 3-yarder.

The Giants had a chance to cut the Patriots’ lead to 17-7, but Younghoe Koo’s kicking foot stuck in the turf as he approached the ball for a 47-yard field-goal try. Holder Jamie Gillan was sacked for a 13-yard loss by Jeremiah Pharms.

It was one of three back-breaking miscues by the Giants special teams. They also allowed a 94-yard punt return by Marcus Jones, who now holds the NFL record for career punt return average, and fumbled a kickoff.

Giants returner Gunner Olszewski took a vicious helmet-to-helmet delivered by Christian Elliss, who also had a hard — but legal — hit on Jaxson Dart along the sideline in the first quarter. Olszewski went directly to the sideline medical tent after losing the ball with 3:23 remaining in the half, and he is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Patriots used that for a 30-yard field goal from Andy Borregales with 1:48 remaining in the half. He added a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Patriots outgained the Giants 270 to 104, scoring on five of six possessions.

Dart went 8-of-11 for 67 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He threw a short pass to Darius Slayton, who took it 30 yards to the end zone. Slayton has two carries for 41 yards, and Devin Singletary has nine carries for 40 yards.

The Patriots ruled out running back Terrell Jennings with a concussion.