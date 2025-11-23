MRI coming for Will Campbell knee injury

The Patriots won their ninth game in a row on Sunday. It came with a potentially significant cost.

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell suffered a knee injury. And while coach Mike Vrabel had no update after the game, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that more will be known tomorrow, after an MRI is performed.

The concern in any situation like this is that the player has suffered a possible ACL tear.

Campbell was replaced on Sunday by Vederian Lowe. Lowe would presumably get the assignment if Campbell misses time.

The fourth overall pick in the 2025 draft, Campbell has started all 11 games during his rookie season.

In Week 13, the Patriots host the Giants on Monday night. Their bye comes in Week 14.