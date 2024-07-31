MRI confirms Bucs OG Sua Opeta tore ACL

Buccaneers offensive lineman Sua Opeta injured his knee in Tuesday night’s practice, and an MRI confirmed the bad news.

Opeta tore his ACL and is out for the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Opeta was competing with Ben Bredeson for the starting left guard job, which was left vacant by Aaron Stinnie’s departure for the Giants in free agency.

Opeta signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in March after starting six games for the Eagles last season and appearing in seven others. He played 527 snaps in 2023.