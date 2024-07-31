 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MRI confirms Bucs OG Sua Opeta tore ACL

  
Published July 31, 2024 06:41 PM

Buccaneers offensive lineman Sua Opeta injured his knee in Tuesday night’s practice, and an MRI confirmed the bad news.

Opeta tore his ACL and is out for the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Opeta was competing with Ben Bredeson for the starting left guard job, which was left vacant by Aaron Stinnie’s departure for the Giants in free agency.

Opeta signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in March after starting six games for the Eagles last season and appearing in seven others. He played 527 snaps in 2023.