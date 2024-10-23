 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Multiple Cowboys quoted in ESPN story on fan tours strangely push back

  
Published October 23, 2024 07:58 PM

A new item from Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com takes a look at the Cowboys’ habit of having fans in the practice facility on a daily basis, for tours. Two of the former players quoted in the story have disputed the words attributed to them.

Commanders defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., previously with the Cowboys, reportedly said this for the ESPN article: “You got real facilities here. You might not see tourists coming around, but it keeps the main thing the main thing.”

Said Fowler on Twitter: “I didn’t say that,” with a cap emoji.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who went to the Chiefs after Dallas and now plays for the Colts, reportedly said this: “Over here [in Kansas City] ... the point is the football and winning championships. “There [in Dallas], it was a lot of football and like, other stuff.”

Said Joseph on Twitter: “Lol they tried set us up.”

It’s strange. It’s not like they said anything inflammatory. And it’s not as if they were alone.

Indeed, one former player who wasn’t quoted for the ESPN article confirmed the screwy situation.

“I’ll never forget when I would work out on Tuesday mornings and have people tapping on the weight room glass like I was supposed to do something cool on command,” quarterback Ben DiNucci said on Twitter. “Definitely a different business structure inside the Star.”

Even if Fowler and Joseph didn’t say precisely what they supposedly said, the article has plenty of reasonable quotes regarding the disruption that comes from having fans in the building on a daily basis.