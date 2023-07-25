 Skip navigation
MyCole Pruitt re-signs with Falcons

  
July 25, 2023

The Falcons are bringing back one of their offensive contributors from last season.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt is re-signing with the club on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Multiple reporters on the Falcons beat noted on Tuesday morning that cornerback A.J. Terrell had mentioned seeing Pruitt in the building.

After several years with Tennessee, Pruitt signed with Atlanta last August. He began the regular season on the practice squad but ended up appearing in 13 games with four starts. He caught 16 passes for 150 yards, tying for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns.

Pruitt, 31, began his career as a Vikings fifth-round pick in 2015. He’s also spent time with Chicago, Buffalo, Houston, and San Francisco.