Myles Garrett now undisputed Browns sack king with 79

The Browns have played football in Cleveland for 75 seasons. In only 39 of those have sacks counted as an official statistic.

So, Myles Garrett became the team’s official all-time sacks leader last season when he passed Clay Matthews Jr., who had 62 career sacks.

On Sunday, Garrett collected 3.5 sacks of Ryan Tannehill, giving him 79 for his career.

Bill Glass, who played for the Browns from 1962-68, had the Browns’ unofficial sack record with 77.5, according to a list compiled by Pro Football Reference through decades of research.

Garrett expressed surprise that he passed Glass when Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal informed Garrett of his unofficial record.

“I couldn’t do it without all the guys I’ve played with in my career,” Garrett told Ulrich. “And it’s an honor to play for this team and continue to make big plays for these guys because it’s a brotherhood; it’s a family; and I respect everyone who came before me and laid the path for me.”

Garrett said he “absolutely” recognizes the unofficial sack list.

“They counted to someone,” Garrett said. “They counted to those guys who got them.”

Garrett, the first overall draft pick in 2017, has 4.5 sacks in three games this season. His 79 sacks have come in 86 games.