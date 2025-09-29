Myles Garrett on Lions run ofense: They’re gritty and tough, hats off to them

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton got some notice last week when he said “I don’t think they’ve seen a running game like ours” when he was asked about the Browns allowing the fewest rushing yards in the league through the first three games.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett responded by saying that the Lions had not seen a defensive front like Cleveland’s and Sunday’s game would give the two sides “the privilege to see who’s right.” The Lions ran 29 times for 109 yards in their 34-10 win, which was a drop from the previous two weeks as well as the most the Browns have allowed in a single game this season.

“Hats off to them. They ran the ball well enough to keep it as a main feature of the game. That’s what they wanted to do,” Garrett said, via Jacob Richman of MLive.com. “They’re gritty, they’re tough and they want to move guys off the ball and for some of the game they did that.”

The Lions were led by Jahmyr Gibbs’ 91 rushing yards and Next Gen Stats shares that 86 of those yards came on 11 carries against loaded boxes on the Cleveland side. That’s the most rushing yards against that defensive look in any game this season and further evidence that the Lions run game is a potent weapon this season.