nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Myles Garrett’s chase for history continues

  
Published December 7, 2025 12:25 PM

With 19.0 sacks in 12 games, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett needs only four sacks to break the single-season sack record.

Coincidentally, he’s facing on Sunday a quarterback who is sacked, on average, four times per game.

Rookie Cam Ward has been sacked 48 times in 12 games. Which opens the door for Garrett to create even more havoc today.

He has created significant havoc multiple times this season. Garrett had five sacks against the Patriots in Week 9, and four sacks against the Ravens in Week 11. He could have another big day against the Titans — and he possibly could set the record with four games left to put it out of reach.

The single-game record, as noted during NFL Network’s GameDay Morning, is 7.0. That was set by Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in 1990 against Seattle.

On that say, Thomas had a chance at an eighth sack. When he missed it, Seahawks quarterback Dave Kreig threw the game-winning touchdown pass.