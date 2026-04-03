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Najee Harris visited Raiders on Friday

  
Published April 3, 2026 05:14 PM

Free agent running back Najee Harris visited the Raiders on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

He previously visited the Seahawks.

Ashton Jeanty, a first-round pick in 2025, is the Raiders’ starting running back, with Dylan Laube and Chris Collier also on the roster.

Harris is working his way back from a torn Achilles. He was injured in a Sept. 21 game against the Broncos while playing for the Chargers.

Harris, who signed with the Chargers as a free agent last March, landed on the non-football injury list ahead of last summer’s training camp after a fireworks accident. He missed all the Chargers’ training camp practices but returned for the beginning of the season.

The 2021 first-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Steelers and ran for 4,312 yards during his time in Pittsburgh.