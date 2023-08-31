Nathan Peterman back with Bears

Quarterback Nathan Peterman is back in Chicago.

Peterman was released by the Bears when they made the cut to 53 players on Tuesday, but the team announced that Peterman has been re-signed to the active roster on Thursday. They also officially announced the signing of wide receiver Trent Taylor while placing guard Teven Jenkins and offensive lineman Doug Kramer on injured reserve.

Peterman joins undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as the quarterbacks behind Justin Fields with the Bears. It remains to be seen how the team will stack them up for their Week One game against the Packers.

Peterman appeared in three games and made one start for the Bears last season. He was 14-of-25 for 139 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in those appearances.