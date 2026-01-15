NaVorro Bowman steps down as Chargers linebackers coach

The Chargers will need a new linebackers coach for the 2026 season.

General Manager Joe Hortiz announced at a Thursday press conference that NaVorro Bowman is stepping away from the job. Bowman is leaving the Chargers in order to spend more time with his family.

Bowman spent the last two seasons as the team’s linebackers coach. He was a defensive analyst at Maryland for one year before moving to Los Angeles. Bowman played 89 games for the 49ers and made four All-Pro teams before closing out his playing days with the Raiders.

The Chargers are also looking for a new offensive coordinator and they will need a new defensive coordinator if Jesse Minter lands a head coaching job.