NBC will televise a Saturday afternoon game on December 21

  
Published May 13, 2024 01:27 PM

The big news from Monday morning was that the 2024 season begins with the Ravens visiting the Chiefs on NBC. There’s another interesting NBC-related nugget that was announced today.

One of the two Saturday games on December 21 will be televised by NBC and Peacock. It’s an extra game to NBC’s existing package for the 2024 season.

Those games are the result of two games to be played on Wednesday, December 25. The four teams that play on Christmas will play four days early, on December 21.

The extra NBC game will happen on Saturday afternoon. Another NBC game will be televised on Sunday night, December 22.

It’s expected that at least one of the Christmas games, and maybe both, will land on Netflix. For now, however, nothing has been announced.

The four teams to play on December 21 and December 25 are not yet known.