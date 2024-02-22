New defensive coordinator Eric Washington: Bears will have the best pass rush in the NFL

New Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington will not call the plays, but he has some ideas for what kind of defense he’s going to be coaching in Chicago this season.

Washington said today that he wants a defensive line that can rush the passer like no other unit in football.

“We’re going to be a team that generates pressure with our front four,” Washington said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We’re going to build the best pass rush in football that happens to be an area - fortunately an area that I’ve had tremendous success with - and we have the personnel to get that done.”

The Bears made a big investment in generating a pass rush from the front four last season, when they traded a second-round pick for defensive end Montez Sweat and then signed him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension. Washington sees Sweat as a focal point of the defense he wants to build.