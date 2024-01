NFL announces 34 players with special draft eligibility, led by Drake Maye

The draft is coming. And the field of potential candidates to be drafted is officially 34 names larger.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that 34 players have been granted special eligibility for the 2024 draft.

The list is led by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be one of the top picks in April.

They rest are, as follows: Garden City Community College receiver Ajou Ajou, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, Yale tackle Kiran Amegadjie, Utah defensive back Cole Bishop, Kansas defensive end Austin Booker, Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, Florida State receiver Keon Coleman, Utah defensive end Jonah Ellis, Notre Dame running back Audrice Estimé, Notre Dame tackle Blake Fisher, Oregon receiver Troy Franklin, Oregon running back Bucky Irving, Penn State defensive back Kalen King, Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter, Arkansas kicker Cam Little, Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, LSU receiver Malik Nabers, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, UCLA running back Carson Steele, BYU tackle Kingsley, Suamataia, Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, LSU receiver Brian Thomas, Utah defensive back Sione Vaki, Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace, Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins, Miami defensive back James Williams, LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, and Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.

This year’s draft will happen in Detroit, starting on Thursday, April 25.