nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
NFL fines Bears’ Chris Williams $5,472 for hip-drop tackle on Trevor Lawrence

  
Published October 19, 2024 07:33 PM

The new rule against the hip-drop tackle has resulted in a fine for Bears defensive lineman Chris Williams.

The NFL fined Williams $5,472 for a hip-drop tackle in last week’s win over the Jaguars.

On the play in question, Williams sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence from behind and landed on his legs, which can lead to lower-body injuries that the NFL is trying to prevent. But Williams wasn’t flagged, the NFL Network announcers didn’t say anything about it, and virtually no one watching live seemed to think it was a hip-drop tackle.

And that’s a problem: Although the NFL is disciplining players for hip-drop tackles, hardly anyone seems to know what, exactly, constitutes a hip-drop tackle. That’s why the NFL Players Association opposed the rule against hip-drop tackles, as the players’ union didn’t think the rule had been defined well enough to be enforced consistently.

Williams will have an opportunity to appeal the fine, and he may succeed.