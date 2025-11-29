NFL fines Jauan Jennings $12,172 for striking Tre’von Moehrig

The final bit of discipline has been announced for the fight at the end of Monday night’s Panthers-49ers game.

San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings, who struck Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig as the clock was running out, was fined $12,172 for the infraction.

The contact was similar to the hit that resulted in a suspension of Lions safety Brian Branch, after he hit Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The league didn’t suspend Jennings, apparently in light of the fact that he had been provoked by a blow to the crotch from Moehrig a few minutes earlier. Moehrig also seemed to be expecting the assault from Jennings. Smith-Schuster was extending a hand to Branch when Branch struck him.

Still, enough time had passed to make it not a fully forgivable knee-jerk reaction to a junk-punch. Last week, the NFL apparently did not fine Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey for striking Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, immediately after Chase had spit on Ramsey.

Moehrig was suspended for his infraction; the officials did not see it as it happened. And the message to all players is becoming more and more clear. If you jump scross the line that separates acceptable behavior from flagrant disrespect, you will be suspended, not fined.