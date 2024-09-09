NFL has no comment about new Deshaun Watson lawsuit

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a new lawsuit for sexual assault and battery. The allegations are stronger than most of the claims made against Watson in the past.

The league has previously suspended Watson 11 games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. Does the new lawsuit put him at risk for further action?

The NFL has declined comment on the situation.

Separately, the Browns have not yet responded to a request for comment.

We’ll explain later whether and to what extent this new lawsuit could potentially impact Watson’s contract with the Browns.