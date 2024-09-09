 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL has no comment about new Deshaun Watson lawsuit

  
Published September 9, 2024 05:55 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a new lawsuit for sexual assault and battery. The allegations are stronger than most of the claims made against Watson in the past.

The league has previously suspended Watson 11 games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. Does the new lawsuit put him at risk for further action?

The NFL has declined comment on the situation.

Separately, the Browns have not yet responded to a request for comment.

We’ll explain later whether and to what extent this new lawsuit could potentially impact Watson’s contract with the Browns.