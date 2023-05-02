 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL might give “conditional approval” to Josh Harris’s bid for Commanders

  
Published May 2, 2023 04:07 PM
nbc_pft_harrisbid_230420
April 20, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the informal NFL review of Josh Harris’ Commanders bid and weigh in on whether there could become a standardized process for buying and selling teams in the future.

If the sale of the Commanders were a gif, it would be Michael Scott closing the door on Robert Dunder. The NFL would be Michael Scott, and Daniel Snyder would be Robert Dunder.

As explained by the Washington Post, the NFL is exploring the possibility of providing “conditional approval” to the $6.05 billion bid made by Josh Harris to purchase the team. The Post calls this approach “atypical.”

The NFL is reportedly “engaged in discussions” with Snyder’s representatives regarding the move. The process is all “fluid” and it “depends largely on the progress of the discussions with Snyder’s representatives.”

The message seems to be obvious. The NFL wants Snyder to sell. The NFL wants to give the thumb’s up to Harris. The NFL wants Snyder to eventually go through with it.

Bottom line? The NFL wants Snyder to go away.

The fact that the cart is sneaking before the horse on this one clearly indicates that the hard part isn’t getting 24 or more owners to say “yes” to Harris but getting one specific owner to say, “Fine, I’ll do it.”

Through everything that has happened over the past several months, the one thing that has yet to happen is that Snyder has yet to say in an unconditional and unequivocal voice that he will tell. Until he does, and until he goes through with it, this thing isn’t over.