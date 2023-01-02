NFL postpones Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin’s injury

The NFL has called Monday Night Football.

The decision came more than an hour after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured on the field in Cincinnati. The league has not determined anything beyond tonight.

ESPN showed video outside the Bills locker room with both coaches, the officials and Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief administrative officer, gathered with a cell phone before the announcement was made by ESPN.

Hamlin was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. His mother rode with him in the ambulance.

Hamlin is in critical condition, the NFL announced.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a statement. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game.”