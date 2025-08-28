 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL posts best preseason ratings since 2018

  
Published August 28, 2025 12:53 PM

Fake football generates real money.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the NFL enjoyed its highest preseason viewership since 2018.

The exhibition games averaged 2.2 million viewers across NFL Network, NBC, CBS, ESPN and Fox. It’s a 17-percent increase over 2024.

On NFL Network, the games averaged 1.8 million — up 26 percent over 2024 and the highest number the league-owned network has ever generated.

That’s good news for ESPN, which will be taking control of NFL Network when the NFL-ESPN megadeal is finalized, following regulatory approval.