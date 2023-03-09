NFL strips Texans of fifth-round draft pick for salary cap violation with Deshaun Watson
Published March 9, 2023 10:34 AM
The Texans have been fined and stripped of a fifth-round draft pick for a salary cap violation.
The NFL is taking the Texans’ 2023 fifth-round pick and fining the team $175,000 for violating the salary cap by providing Deshaun Watson with “undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020,” the league announced.
The violation stems from the Texans paying $26,000 for a local training facility where Watson was training while the Texans’ facility was closed because of COVID-19, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
That was Watson’s final season in Houston. He played for the Texans in 2020 but sat out the entire 2021 season and then was traded to the Browns in 2022.