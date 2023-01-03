 Skip navigation
NFL teams cancel media availabilities Tuesday

  
Published January 3, 2023 06:05 AM
January 3, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the effect of Damar Hamlin's injury on the Bills and Bengals players and explain how the game needed to be paused because of the "humanity of the moment."

It is not business as usual around the NFL on Tuesday.

The suspension of Monday night’s game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati has been followed by a suspension of usual football activities around the league. Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and other teams have announced that they will be canceling parts of their schedule as the situation plays out.

The Eagles and Patriots have announced that media availabilities with assistant coaches that were scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled or postponed until another date. Other teams will likely be following suit as it seems clear that there’s little appetite for those usual beats of the football week.

One of the next decisions for teams to make will have to do with practices for Week 18’s games. The bulk of this week’s games take place on Sunday, but there are a pair of games on Saturday that would typically call for walkthroughs or other light practice sessions on Tuesdays. With so many players and others around the league still struggling with what happened on Monday night and Hamlin’s condition taking precedence over everything else, it will be difficult to jump back into the usual routines of a game week.