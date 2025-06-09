 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
NFLPA hasn’t released 61-page collusion ruling to Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray

  
Published June 9, 2025 10:41 AM

Earlier this year, a key collusion case filed by the NFL Players Association regarding certain veteran quarterback contracts resulted in a 61-page ruling. The outcome was a mixed bag for both sides. And the document continues to be hidden from view by the league and the union.

And we’ve decided to continue to push for its release.

Beyond the fact that the public has a clear interest in any and all questions regarding a sports league that millions religiously follow and state and local governments routinely subsidize, the members of the NFLPA have a right to know. The document has not been shared with them.

It also hasn’t been given to at least two of the three players who were the focal points of the case — Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. (We don’t currently know whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did or did not receive the document.)

It’s one thing for the league and the union to refuse to let the media see the document. It’s quite another to conceal it from the members of the union, including the members who were most directly impacted by the case.

We nevertheless will keep pushing for its release. We’ve asked both the league and the union for the document. And if the answer is no, we hope to get a semi-plausible explanation for that from both parties.

It won’t keep us from continuing to push for its release. We all have a right to see it. Especially the members of the NFLPA. Especially those who were at the heart of the case.