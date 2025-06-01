NFLPA says it’s not “actively preparing” for European division

The NFL Players Association is actively preparing for various things. The NFLPA says it’s not actively preparing for a European division.

In response to our item from Sunday morning that NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell has been discussing the pros and cons of the league placing four teams in Europe, an NFLPA spokesperson said this: “Player members are in regular discussion with the NFLPA about international games and related health and safety issues. But no one is actively preparing for a European division.”

It could be a simple matter of semantics. Preparing and discussing are two very different things.

Regardless, the NFL has yet to broach the subject with the union. That doesn’t mean it won’t. In 2022, the Commissioner spoke openly about a possible four-team European division.

For now, the league’s focus will be to get the NFLPA to agree to increase the maximum number of annual international games from 10 to 16. And to increase the number of regular-season games from 17 to 18 per team.

In time, there very well could be an effort to put four teams in Europe. And to make those teams new franchises, which would expand the number of NFL teams to 36.

With the possibility of eventually (or at the same time) moving to 40.

If there will be a European division, why not have an Asian division, too?