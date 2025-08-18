Nic Scourton back at Panthers practice after recovering from collapsed lung

Panthers rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton is recovering well from a collapsed lung.

Scourton was believed to be suffering from heat-related symptoms in Houston last week, but was eventually taken to the hospital and diagnosed with the collapsed lung. He spent the night in the hospital and then drove back to Charlotte on Friday because he could not fly in his condition.

Scourton is doing well enough that he was back on the field running sprints in shorts and a t-shirt on Monday.

“Significant improvement, he was actually running today,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “They were monitoring really closely, checking his oxygen levels, everything. Huge improvements. That guy’s 20 years old, so he he bounced back pretty quick. The hope is to just continue to just progressing daily and get him more and more work.”

Scourton will not play in the preseason finale this week, but Monday’s news is a positive sign for his availability for the regular season.