 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Bolton fumble return ties things up at 14

  
Published February 12, 2023 02:42 PM
nbc_pft_teehigginsintv_230209
February 9, 2023 02:04 PM
Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Tee Higgins joins the show to explain why the Kansas City Chiefs might have an edge over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The first turnover of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII was a costly one for the Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lost the ball while trying to move the ball from one hand to another as he worked to evade pressure on a third down Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and there were no Eagles in sight, so Bolton scampered 36 yards for a touchdown.

Harrison Butker’s extra point tied the score 14-14 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The Chiefs forced the Eagles into a third-and-long early in the drive, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to evade the rush long enough to find wide receiver Zach Pascal for a first down. Kenneth Gainwell ran twice to set up a shorter third down near midfield and the Eagles lined up for the same quarterback sneak that resulted in their first touchdown, but a false start pushed them into the fateful longer try.