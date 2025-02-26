 Skip navigation
Nick Caserio on tush push: Don’t penalize a team for doing something well

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:45 PM

The Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push ahead of the 2025 season has led to many NFL coaches and General Managers sharing their thoughts about the play while making the media rounds at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Texans G.M. Nick Caserio joined that group on Wednesday. Caserio is not in favor of eliminating the play popularized by the Eagles and said that the “onus” is opposing teams to figure out how to shut it down.

“You don’t want to penalize a team that’s done something very well,” Caserio said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Just because you can’t stop the play, is that something you want to take out of the game? It’s a well-executed play by the Eagles.”

Changing the rules to bar teams from pushing players from behind to gain yards would require the approval of 24 owners at a league meeting later this offseason, but teams often rescind proposed changes so it remains to be seen if there will ultimately be a vote on this one or not.