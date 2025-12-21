 Skip navigation
Nick Chubb, Christian Kirk are expected to play for Texans Sunday

  
Published December 21, 2025 09:31 AM

The Texans have their top two running backs listed as questionable to play against the Raiders on Sunday, but they are expected to have at least one of them in the lineup.

According to multiple reports, Nick Chubb is expected to return after missing last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. Chubb has injured ribs, but he was able to practice fully the last two days of the week.

Woody Marks missed two practices with an ankle injury, so he would seem to be less likely to be in the lineup. Jawhar Jordan broke out with 101 yards last Sunday and will join Chubb in the lineup.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was added to the Houston injury report on Friday because of an illness. He missed practice, but is expected to play against Vegas as well.