Nick Chubb: I’m definitely playing for Jim Brown from here on out

  
Published June 8, 2023 03:43 AM
May 19, 2023 05:06 PM
Mike Florio reacts to three-time NFL MVP and Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown's death at the age of 87.

After Jim Brown died, Browns running back Nick Chubb reflected on how “special ” it was that the Hall of Famer called his name during the second round of the 2018 draft and called it “an honor” to follow in Brown’s footsteps in the backfield in Cleveland.

Chubb did more reminiscing about Brown on Wednesday. He said he was told that Brown watched film of him before that draft and gave the Browns a thumbs up when it came to whether they should consider adding Chubb to the lineup, which Chubb called “a blessing” that kicked off a meaningful relationship that Chubb plans to honor in 2023 and beyond.

“The most impactful thing is probably just stand for what you believe in. He was a strong man. He stood for a lot of things, and he was himself. I think that’s the biggest thing I take from him. Just always be true to yourself. . . . I’m definitely playing for him from here on out,” Chubb said, via the team’s website.

Chubb is currently fourth in team history in rushing yards with 6,341 and he can move into the No. 2 spot behind Brown with 934 yards this season. Chubb, who is in his sixth season, said “anything can happen” when asked about the possibility of challenging for the top spot while noting that it’s “unbelievable” that Brown ran for 12,312 yards in just nine seasons.