Nick Chubb passes physical, signs one-year, $2.5 million contract with Texans

  
Published June 9, 2025 06:17 PM

Veteran running back Nick Chubb officially has his new home in Houston.

Chubb passed his physical and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal gives Chubb the opportunity to earn another $2.5 million if he hits certain incentives.

A 2018 second-round pick of the Browns, Chubb has played his entire career in Cleveland and was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2022. His career average of 5.1 yards per carry is among the best in NFL history.

But in 2023 he suffered a severe knee injury in the second game of the season, he wasn’t cleared to return until midway through the 2024 season, and wasn’t the same player once he got back on the field. That’s why it took him so long to sign, and why he had to sign a one-year prove-it deal.

In Houston, Chubb joins a backfield that also includes starter Joe Mixon along with Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks.