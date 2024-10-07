 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Herbig leaves with hamstring injury

  
Published October 7, 2024 12:03 AM

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig could barely walk when he left Sunday Night Football in the third quarter.

He limped to the sideline medical tent and then limped from there to the X-ray room.

The Steelers list him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Herbig has two tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery.

The Steelers lead the Cowboys 10-6 heading into the fourth quarter with Dallas going 0-for-3 in the red zone and ending another drive at the Pittsburgh 20 without any points. Dak Prescott lost a fumble on a shared sack between Herbig and T.J. Watt, with Watt forcing the fumble and Herbig recovering it; Prescott threw an interception to Donte Jackson in the end zone; and Brandon Aubrey had a 38-yard field goal blocked by Isaiahh Loudermilk on a drive that ended at the Pittsburgh 20.

The Cowboys have three red zone points.