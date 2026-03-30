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Jets plan to turn back to Breece Hall contract talks after the draft

  
Published March 30, 2026 04:52 PM

Jets running back Breece Hall has not signed the franchise tag that the team used on him earlier this offseason and General Manager Darren Mougey offered an update on where things stand in contract talks on Monday.

Hall has until mid-July to work out a multi-year deal with the team and Mougey said he was optimistic about things working out, although he does not expect talks to pick up steam until after next month’s draft.

“Things are in a good place and I’m hopeful with Breece,” Mougey said, via SNY. “Obviously, we’ll get through this draft process and after the draft kinda shift my focus back there and hopefully get something done with Breece.”

Hall ran 243 times for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns last season.