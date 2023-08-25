Nick Sirianni “really pleased” with Tanner McKee’s preseason performances

After Philadelphia’s second preseason game against Cleveland, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declared that Marcus Mariota was his team’s backup quarterback and he was pleased with how rookie Tanner McKee was playing.

That may still be the case. But Mariota had another pass in Thursday’s game against the Colts that could have — if not should have — been intercepted. Then McKee came in after Mariota’s one series and once again looked effective as the offensive signal-caller.

McKee, a sixth-round pick out of Stanford, played through the third quarter. He finished 19-of-34 passing for 158 yards. He also had a 5-yard carry.

After the game, Sirianni said he hasn’t really been surprised by McKee’s preseason performances.

“We drafted him because we liked him, and we liked the accuracy he showed on tape,” Sirianni said in his press conference. “We liked the decision-making he showed on tape, and he’s continued to show that throughout practice and games.

“He’s put three good games together, and so was excited to work with him. Really pleased with how he was this preseason.”

Sirianni also agreed with the notion that McKee’s looked comfortable.

“I know he got sacked a bunch at Stanford. We’re pretty good on the O-line, though — no offense to anybody there,” Sirianni said. “He felt really comfortable back there. You could definitely see that.”

None of that means McKee is actually pushing Mariota for Philadelphia’s backup job. But McKee did complete 39-of-72 passes for 453 yards with a touchdown and no picks in the preseason. Mariota — who received much less playing time — was 17-of-30 for 165 yards with no touchdowns and a pick.

We’ll see if the Eagles elect to make any roster moves at quarterback when the team reduces its roster to 53 players next week.