Nick Sirianni says Eagles will handle Jalen Carter’s ejection in-house

  
Published September 5, 2025 04:50 AM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t happy with defensive tackle Jalen Carter getting ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first snap of the game on Thursday night. Bus Sirianni refused to say what the Eagles will do about it.

“I’m going to keep all our conversations, and all my disciplinary things in-house, but we’ve got to fix it as coaches,” Sirianni said.

When reporters asked Siranni follow-ups, he returned to that theme.

“Again, I will keep everything in-house and you won’t ever get that from me. Everything will always be handled in-house. Just like private conversations I have with players, none of that will ever get out to you, I’m sorry,” Sirianni said.

Asked another question about Carter, Sirianni reiterated his point.

“Everything that we do is going to be held in-house. He knows we needed him out there today and he wasn’t out there,” Sirianni said.

As the post-game discussion continued, Sirianni continued to avoid discussing how he’ll address the situation with Carter.

“Like I said, we’ll keep everything in-house, but we’ve got to get all these things corrected,” Sirianni said.

Carter may be the Eagles’ most important defensive player, and although they won on Thursday night without him, Sirianni made clear he doesn’t want to have to try to do that again.

“We need that guy on the field,” Sirianni said. “He’s a really good player.”