No practice for James Cook on Monday

The James Cook hold-in extends to a second day.

Cook won’t be practicing on Monday. He didn’t practice on Sunday. And, in lieu of blaming it on a real or embellished injury, Cook admitted that business considerations are keeping him from participating.

The Bills have Tuesday off. They wrap up their training-camp stint on Wednesday. The overriding question is whether the Bills will make Cook an offer he’ll accept.

They also can fine him for refusing to practice. But that’s small potatoes in comparison to the money that is on the line in a new deal.

To anyone who may object to Cook not practicing, he carries the risk of injury. If he tears an ACL during a training-camp practice, he undermines his earning potential for 2026.

The player’s goal is to shift the injury risk to the team. To gain true financial security.

The team prefers not to assume the risk of owing an injured player millions of dollars. But that’s how it works. The Bills have gotten three cheap seasons from Cook. He’s worth much more than the $5.2 million he’s due to make this year.

The Bills could, in theory, squat on his deal for 2025 and use the franchise tag in 2026. Cook, by taking a stand, is trying to keep that from happening.

Hovering over the entire situation is the reality that running backs are easily replaceable. Few are truly special. Saquon Barkley. Derrick Henry. Josh Jacobs.

Cook believes he’s in that class. If the Bills agreed, they’d already have a deal in place.

Unless the Bills simply hope they can kick the can for a year or two, keeping Cook’s pay low — and keeping the injury risk on his shoulders.