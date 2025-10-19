“No timeline” for the Jaxson Dart concussion evaluation probe

Ten days ago, the Giants landed on the league office’s radar screen via multiple irregularities during a visit by quarterback Jaxson Dart to the sideline medical tent for a concussion evaluation.

Per the league, there is “no timeline” for a final decision.

Interviews are being conducted. The league and the NFL Players Association plan to talk to all relevant coaches, players, and medical staff.

Coach Brian Daboll approached the tent and peered inside, during the evaluation. Running back Cam Skattebo entered the tent.

Daboll admitted after the game that he wanted to know whether Dart would be cleared before an upcoming fourth-down play. Daboll said he would have called a time out and gone for it, if Dart had received clearance to play.

No coaches or players are permitted to enter the medical tent during an examination.