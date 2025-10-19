 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

“No timeline” for the Jaxson Dart concussion evaluation probe

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:18 PM

Ten days ago, the Giants landed on the league office’s radar screen via multiple irregularities during a visit by quarterback Jaxson Dart to the sideline medical tent for a concussion evaluation.

Per the league, there is “no timeline” for a final decision.

Interviews are being conducted. The league and the NFL Players Association plan to talk to all relevant coaches, players, and medical staff.

Coach Brian Daboll approached the tent and peered inside, during the evaluation. Running back Cam Skattebo entered the tent.

Daboll admitted after the game that he wanted to know whether Dart would be cleared before an upcoming fourth-down play. Daboll said he would have called a time out and gone for it, if Dart had received clearance to play.

No coaches or players are permitted to enter the medical tent during an examination.