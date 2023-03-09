Odell Beckham’s workout scheduled for Friday in Arizona
Published March 9, 2023 02:13 PM
The NFL’s Thursday personnel notice brought news that free agent receiver Odell Beckham would work out for teams. Multiple reports since have added the where and when.
Beckham’s workout will take place Friday in Arizona, and the Giants are among the teams planning to attend, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
It will allow Beckham a chance to prove he is 100 percent physically.
He missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.
Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills in December but declined to work out, and no one signed him.
He is eligible to sign with any team at any time, having become a free agent in March 2022.