Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Odell Beckham’s workout scheduled for Friday in Arizona

  
Published March 9, 2023 02:13 PM
nbc_pft_hopkins_230309
March 9, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze what the future holds for DeAndre Hopkins and examine why he still has some value to offer the right team, even if it’s not in Arizona.

The NFL’s Thursday personnel notice brought news that free agent receiver Odell Beckham would work out for teams. Multiple reports since have added the where and when.

Beckham’s workout will take place Friday in Arizona, and the Giants are among the teams planning to attend, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

It will allow Beckham a chance to prove he is 100 percent physically.

He missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.

Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills in December but declined to work out, and no one signed him.

He is eligible to sign with any team at any time, having become a free agent in March 2022.