Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan was the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft. He was the best offensive rookie in the class.

The Panthers wide receiver was named Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

He received 41 of 50 first-place votes and had 445 total points, beating out Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (168, five), Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (111, one), Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart (88, one) and Bucs wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (66). Seahawks offensive lineman Grey Zabel received the other two first-place votes.

McMillan started all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 70 passes on 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. The 1,014 receiving yards were the most by a rookie in franchise history, while his seven touchdown catches are second most in Panthers history and the most by any NFL rookie this season.

He finished the season tied for the most catches on fourth down and totaled the most explosive receptions on those six receptions, with five. McMillan had a pair of 100-yard receiving games, and he registered a catch in all 17 games.