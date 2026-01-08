 Skip navigation
Ohio State LB Arvell Reese declares for the 2026 draft

  
Published January 8, 2026 05:12 PM

One of the top prospects in this year’s draft class has confirmed his plans for 2026.

Linebacker Arvell Reese announced that he will be entering the draft. Reese played his final game for Ohio State in their quarterfinal loss to Miami.

Reese was voted an All-American this season after posting 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes. He also played a key role for their 2024 national championship team.

Draft pundits generally project Reese to be an early pick in the first round this April. His Buckeye teammates Carnell Tate and Caleb Downs are also expected to be high picks after announcing their intentions this week.