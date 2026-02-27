Ohio State DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. posts a 4.27 40-yard dash

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles put up a strong time in the 40-yard dash during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, but he won’t go home with the fastest time in his family or from his school.

Defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. blazed his way to a time of 4.27 seconds in his own 40-yard dash. That’s the fastest time posted by any player so far this year. Sonny Styles ran the fastest 40 of any linebacker at 4.46 seconds.

Both players are the sons of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, who played in 70 games for the Falcons and Rams between 1995 and 2000.

Styles Jr. spent two seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Ohio State. He is seen as a late-round pick while his brother is expected to be one of the first players off the board in April.