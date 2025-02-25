Omar Khan: “All options are on the table” for quarterback

The Steelers are keeping the door open for everything when it comes to the quarterback position.

During his press conference at the 2025 scouting combine, General Manager Omar Khan said repeatedly that all options are on the table at QB.

“I’d say, ideally we’d like to keep one of the guys we had with us last year,” Khan said. “We don’t have anyone under contract, so until that happens, all options are on the table.”

Justin Field started Pittsburgh’s first six games, piloting the team to a 4-2 record. But Russell Wilson took over once he got healthy.

While the Steelers were 10-3 after their Week 14 win over the Browns, they lost four straight to end the regular season and then their wild card matchup against the Ravens.

“There are good things from both of them,” Khan said about the play of Fields and Wilson. “Glad to have had both of them with us. It was a good experience. Both of them are really good people.

“But the reality is, we ended the season with five straight losses and that’s not good enough. That’s unacceptable. And from top to bottom in the organization, we’ve got to be better.”

Khan added that he was pleased with the way both Fields and Wilson handled themselves as leaders and as people in the locker room.

As for what the club is now looking for at QB, Khan kept it pretty simple.

“We’re just looking for the guy, the player that’s going to help us win our ultimate goal, which is a championship,” Khan said.