Omar Khan: The door’s open to have Aaron Rodgers back

  
Published February 24, 2026 10:53 AM

While there’s no guarantee quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in the 2026 season, the Steelers would like to have him back.

General Manager Omar Khan said at the scouting combine on Tuesday that Pittsburgh is keeping the proverbial light on for Rodgers.

“The door’s open to have Aaron back,” Khan said Tuesday. “I’ve had conversations with him — I spoke to him last week. [Head coach] Mike McCarthy’s spoken to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we’re proceeding [as if] he’s a free agent and he’s not on the roster. But, he knows how we feel about him.”

Rodgers, who turned 42 in December, is thought to be contemplating retirement. But Khan noted he doesn’t have much of a sense as to whether Rodgers’ decision will come down to just retiring or playing for the Steelers in 2026. With Rodgers as a free agent, he could also end up elsewhere.

“You know, that’s a question for Aaron,” Khan said. “He knows how we feel and we know how he feels. It was a good experience for both sides. Unfortunate we didn’t reach our goals on winning the games we wanted to win at the end. But there’s a mutual respect there.”

Khan, however, also said he doesn’t anticipate the situation with Rodgers and the Steelers to drag on as it did in 2025. While there was clear interest in the two sides throughout last offseason, Rodgers didn’t officially sign with the club until June 6.

“I think the circumstances are a little different,” Khan said. “But just conversations we had, I think neither side wants to have this drag on like it did last year.”

Rodgers started 16 games for Pittsburgh last year, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He then completed 17-of-33 passes for 146 yards with an interception in the club’s playoff loss to the Texans.