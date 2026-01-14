 Skip navigation
Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq declares for the draft

  
Published January 14, 2026 06:50 AM

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq has made up his mind about whether to head to the NFL.

Sadiq announced in an Instagram post that he has declared for the 2026 draft. Oregon’s season ended with a semifinal loss to Indiana last Friday.

Sadiq had 29 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Ducks. He broke out with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 and was named the top tight end in the Big Ten.

That production has moved Sadiq to the top of the list of eligible tight ends in this year’s draft and many expect his name to be called before the first round is over in April.