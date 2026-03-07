Raiders join Jets, Cowboys, Browns, Chiefs with two first-round picks

On draft day in 2025, all 32 teams began the first round with their original pick in place. This year is a whole lot different.

Five teams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, and five other teams have none, after the Raiders got the Ravens’ 2026 and 2027 first-round picks by agreeing to trade Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders have their own first-round pick (No. 1 overall) and the Ravens’ first-round pick (No. 14).

The Jets have their own first-round pick (No. 2) and the Colts’ first-round pick (No. 16) from the Sauce Gardner trade.

The Browns have their own first-round pick (No. 6) and the Jaguars’ first-round pick (No. 24) from last year’s draft-day trade that allowed the Jaguars to draft Travis Hunter.

The Chiefs have their own first-round pick (No. 9) and the Rams’ first-round pick (No. 29) from the Trent McDuffie trade.

The Cowboys have their own first-round pick (No. 12) and the Packers’ first-round pick (No. 20) from the Micah Parsons trade.

Five other teams don’t have a first-round pick: The Falcons, Ravens, Colts, Packers and Jaguars.

The teams with two first-round picks all missed the playoffs last season and know they have some rebuilding to do. Those picks can be their building blocks.