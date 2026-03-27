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Orlando Storm name Jack Plummer the starter over Dorian Thompson-Robinson

  
Published March 27, 2026 03:14 PM

The Orlando Storm have named Jack Plummer the team’s starter, James Larsen of UFL Newsroom reports.

Plummer beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the team’s UFL camp.

Plummer, 26, spent 2024 and the 2025 offseason and preseason with the Panthers. Carolina signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

He appeared in six preseason games for the Panthers, completing 66 of 106 passes (68.6 percent) for 616 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Plummer has never played in a regular-season game.

Thompson-Robinson, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2023. He has played 15 games with five starts in his NFL career, but did not play a down in 2025 after the Eagles waived him out of the preseason.

Orlando begins its season on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET against the Columbus Aviators.