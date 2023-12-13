Owners to vote on expansion of minimum international games from four to eight

The NFL’s international experiment continues to expand. As it should.

Via NFL Network, owners will vote Tuesday on a proposal that would increase the minimum number of international games from four to eight. Given that the annual Jaguars home game falls beyond the league’s initiative, that would mean a minimum of nine games every year not on American soil.

They should run it all the way to 16, frankly. If the NFL will be sticking with 17 regular-season games, it’s imperative from a competitive-balance standpoint that all teams have eight true home games, eight true road games, and one neutral-site game. Today’s proposal, if successful (and it will be), would get the league more than halfway to the magic number of 16.

That’s the best long-term solution for the NFL. Moving a team to England or Germany raises too many issues. Export six games to England, six to Germany, and four elsewhere.

The expansion of international games also means more 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday kickoffs. Which will become a potentially lucrative window to be sold, in time, to a network or a streamer.

It makes sense to play more games internationally. It makes sense for every team to play an international game, every year. It feels like that’s where it’s heading, sooner than later.