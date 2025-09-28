 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packer will try to move their all-time record at AT&T Stadium to 7-0

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:33 PM

Jerry Jones may own AT&T Stadium, but the Packers have laid claim to the premises.

On Sunday night, the Packers will try to run their all-time record at the stadium in Arlington to 7-0.

Their first Green Bay game in the building was played not against the Cowboys, but against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. The Packers won, 31-25 win. They have since beaten the Cowboys there in 2013 (37-36), the 2016 playoffs (34-31), 2017 (35-31), 2019 (34-24), and the 2023 playoffs (48-32).

Tonight’s game will the first prime-time meeting between Dallas and Green Bay since 2010, when a 45-7 blowout loss by the Cowboys sparked the firing of Wade Phillips and the promotion of Jason Garrett.

The Packers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest that will feature, if you haven’t heard, the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas — one month to the day after he was traded.