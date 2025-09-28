Packer will try to move their all-time record at AT&T Stadium to 7-0

Jerry Jones may own AT&T Stadium, but the Packers have laid claim to the premises.

On Sunday night, the Packers will try to run their all-time record at the stadium in Arlington to 7-0.

Their first Green Bay game in the building was played not against the Cowboys, but against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. The Packers won, 31-25 win. They have since beaten the Cowboys there in 2013 (37-36), the 2016 playoffs (34-31), 2017 (35-31), 2019 (34-24), and the 2023 playoffs (48-32).

Tonight’s game will the first prime-time meeting between Dallas and Green Bay since 2010, when a 45-7 blowout loss by the Cowboys sparked the firing of Wade Phillips and the promotion of Jason Garrett.

The Packers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest that will feature, if you haven’t heard, the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas — one month to the day after he was traded.