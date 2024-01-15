Packers-49ers is set for Saturday; the rest is TBD

Four playoff games will be played next weekend. For now, only game is locked in place.

The 49ers will host the Packers, next Saturday night on Fox.

That game will be preceded by an AFC game, with the Texans visiting either the Ravens (if the Bills beat the Steelers) or the Chiefs (if the Steelers beat the Bills). Either game will be televised by CBS.

On Sunday, the Lions will host either the Eagles or the Buccaneers in the early game on NBC. In the late game, it will be the Chiefs at the Bills (if Buffalo wins tomorrow) or the Steelers at the Ravens (if Pittsburgh wins tomorrow) on CBS.

The winner of the Eagles-Bucs and Steelers-Bills games will play on Sunday, in order to give them six days between games, instead of five.